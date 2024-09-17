Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: BBC

Arsenal striker Mariona Caldentey has noted an increase in Spanish players joining the Women's Super League, attributing it to the fact that "we won the World Cup and it changed nothing."



Caldentey, 28, made the switch from Barcelona to Arsenal this summer and is among nine Spanish internationals competing in England's top division.



Despite being part of Spain's victorious World Cup team in 2023, she remarked that their success did not impact the domestic scene in the same way as England's Euro 2022 victory.