Weir retires from Great Britain competition

Sports News of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: BBC

David Weir, a six-time Paralympic champion, has announced his retirement from Great Britain competition following a fifth-place finish in the men's T54 marathon at the Paris Games.



The 45-year-old athlete, who secured two gold medals in Beijing 2008 and four titles in London 2012, plans to keep participating in major international marathons, including the London Marathon.



After completing his final race for Great Britain, Weir expressed his emotions, stating, "I'm quite emotional as I know it's my last race for GB, this will be my last international," while finishing over five minutes behind gold medalist Marcel Hug from Switzerland.