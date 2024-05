Sports News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: BBC

West Ham have announced Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach, succeeding David Moyes.



The 57-year-old Spaniard signed a two-year deal with the option for a third. Lopetegui expressed his happiness to be part of the club's future and is eager to start his role on 1 July for pre-season.