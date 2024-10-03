You are here: HomeSports2024 10 03Article 1988957

Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

    

Source: Ghana Guardian

West Ham insider dispels rift between Kudus and coach Lopetegui

Mohammed Kudus and Julen Lopetegui Mohammed Kudus and Julen Lopetegui

Podcast co-host and West Ham insider, ExWHUEmployee, has confirmed that there is no existing discord between head coach Julen Lopetegui and Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

This clarification follows Kudus's substitution at halftime in West Ham's latest match against Brentford, where the team was behind 1-0.

Lopetegui opted to substitute Kudus and Emerson for Mavropanos and Soler, respectively, in a bid to alter the course of the match.

