West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui blames Ghana for Kudus’ red card

West Ham's manager, Julen Lopetegui, criticized the Black Stars for influencing Mohammed Kudus' behavior during the recent Premier League match against Tottenham.

Kudus initially put West Ham ahead by scoring from a Jarrod Bowen assist in the first half, giving them a 1-0 advantage in the London Derby. However, Tottenham responded strongly, ultimately defeating West Ham 4-1.



