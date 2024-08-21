You are here: HomeSports2024 08 21Article 1972409

West Ham may sell Mohammed Kudus to fund Jean-Clair Todibo's permanent transfer

West Ham United is actively considering financial strategies to permanently acquire Jean-Clair Todibo by 2025, with the possible sale of star forward Mohammed Kudus being a significant factor, as reported by The Sun.

The club is prepared to pay Nice £34 million for Todibo next year; however, it must generate additional funds to facilitate this transaction.

According to Jack

