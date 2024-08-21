West Ham may sell Mohammed Kudus to fund Jean-Clair Todibo's permanent transfer

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

West Ham United is actively considering financial strategies to permanently acquire Jean-Clair Todibo by 2025, with the possible sale of star forward Mohammed Kudus being a significant factor, as reported by The Sun.



The club is prepared to pay Nice £34 million for Todibo next year; however, it must generate additional funds to facilitate this transaction.



According to Jack



Read full articleRosser’s report, the Irons may be able to raise the required capital by selling Kudus, who has an £85 million release clause. Kudus joined West Ham United from Ajax on a five-year deal in August 2023 for an undisclosed amount.



He made his debut in a 2–1 away victory against Luton Town and netted his first goals for the club during a UEFA Europa League match against Bačka Topola.



At present, Kudus's market value is estimated at 50 million euros by Transfermarkt. The potential transfer of Kudus could provide the financial resources West Ham needs to secure Todibo on a permanent basis starting next season.