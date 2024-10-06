You are here: HomeSports2024 10 06Article 1989998

Sports News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

    

West Ham star Jarrod Bowen hails "perfect" timing of Mohammed Kudus' goal in win over Ipswich

West Ham United's captain, Jarrod Bowen, has commended Mohammed Kudus for his vital goal in the team's 4-1 victory against Ipswich Town in the English Premier League.

Kudus' first goal of the season was pivotal, aiding the Hammers in achieving their initial home win of the season after a challenging beginning.

The Ghanaian player, who had been under scrutiny due to a reported disagreement with manager Julen Lopetegui in a prior match, netted West Ham's second goal just before the halftime break.

