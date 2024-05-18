What God can’t do doesn’t exist - Elshaddai Acheampong after emerging top scorer in Cyprus

Sports News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Elshaddai Acheampong, a Ghanaian women's footballer, recently expressed her gratitude to God on social media for being the top scorer in the Cyprus women's Premier League.



Unfortunately, the exact number of goals she scored remains unverifiable due to the lack of information available online.



Despite this, she continues to make waves in the football world as she currently plays for and leads Apollon women in Cyprus' top division.



At just 21 years old, Acheampong has quickly become a prominent figure in Cypriot women's football after previously playing as a striker for Police Ladies.



Her remarkable skills and determination have allowed her to stand out, especially as the only female player among her male counterparts.



Prior to her success in Cyprus, she also topped the scoring charts in the Indian Women's League for the 2021-2022 season with Gokulam Kerala FC.



