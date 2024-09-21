You are here: HomeSports2024 09 21Article 1984097

Source: Football-espana

What Hansi Flick told the Barcelona dressing room after AS Monaco defeat

Barcelona's manager Hansi Flick experienced his first loss on Thursday when his team, reduced to 10 players, fell to AS Monaco. Attention now turns to Flick to observe his team's response.

Following the match, Flick held a meeting with President Joan Laporta and Sporting Director Deco to review the situation.

They collectively decided not to exaggerate the significance of a game that was largely influenced by an early red card.

They acknowledged the need for the team to learn from their errors, while also noting that the Champions League allows for a greater margin of error compared to La Liga.

