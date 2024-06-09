What happened to the world-class German strikers?

Sports News of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: BBC

Throughout the years, Germany has always had a formidable forward leading their team in major tournaments.





From Gerd Muller in the 1970s to Miroslav Klose in recent times, these players struck fear into their opponents just by their mere presence on the team sheet.



However, since Klose's retirement in 2014, Germany has yet to find a forward as lethal as their predecessors.



This has been a significant concern for the country, as highlighted by former Germany international Steffen Freund.