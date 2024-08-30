When Andre Ayew gets a club and scores 20 goals, I’ll invite him to the Black Stars – Otto Addo

Sports News of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has laid out conditions for handing a call-up to the team's captain Andre Ayew.



Addo stated that Ayew needs to sign for a club and score 20 goals in order to be considered for a return to the team.



Ayew has not been called up in the past two international breaks and has been without a club since his contract with Le Havre expired.



Otto Addo emphasized that they are building something for the future and that Ayew's return depends on his performances at a new club.