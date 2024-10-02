When is the next international break? FIFA match calendar, key dates for World Cup qualifiers, Nations League in 2024/25

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: Lighters Zone

The September international break occurred shortly after the start of the new club season in Europe and just two months following the Euro 2024 and Copa America finals.



Now, just a month later, the domestic calendar faces another pause as Nations League and World Cup qualifying matches are scheduled for October.



Although the international window can be uneventful for club football enthusiasts, fans of their national teams eagerly anticipate these dates to cheer on their countries.