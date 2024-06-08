Which Premier League players are going to Euro 2024?

Sports News of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: BBC

Euro 2024 is just around the corner and the 24 nations' managers have already announced their squads.



Italy, the defending champions, will be looking to defend their title in Germany after missing out on the 2022 World Cup.



England will be led by Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham as they aim for their first European crown.



Despite Norway's absence, fans can still expect to see many Premier League players in action throughout the tournament.