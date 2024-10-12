Whittaker fight ends in draw after boxers fall over ropes

Sports News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: BBC

A light-heavyweight match between Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron in Saudi Arabia concluded in an unusual draw after both fighters fell out of the ring.



Olympian Whittaker sustained an injury during the incident and was taken out of the arena in a wheelchair prior to the announcement of the scorecards.



In the fifth round, Whittaker was pushed against the ropes but appeared to pull Cameron towards him, resulting in both men tumbling over the ropes.



While Whittaker lay on the canvas in pain, medical personnel attended to his ankle, and he also seemed to express concerns about a back injury.