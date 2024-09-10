You are here: HomeSports2024 09 10Article 1979462

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

Who else has 100 England caps? Kane nears milestone

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney

As England captain Harry Kane nears his 100th appearance for the national team, it's an ideal moment to assess your familiarity with the other centurions of the Three Lions.

If Kane takes the field against Finland on Tuesday at 19:45 BST, he will be the 10th player to achieve this milestone.

Test your knowledge with our quiz below, ranking the other nine players from the highest to the lowest number of caps, and don't forget to share your results after completing it.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment