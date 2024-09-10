Who else has 100 England caps? Kane nears milestone

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: BBC

As England captain Harry Kane nears his 100th appearance for the national team, it's an ideal moment to assess your familiarity with the other centurions of the Three Lions.



If Kane takes the field against Finland on Tuesday at 19:45 BST, he will be the 10th player to achieve this milestone.



Test your knowledge with our quiz below, ranking the other nine players from the highest to the lowest number of caps