Who will win the Ballon d'Or? Pundits' picks

Sports News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: BBC

Rodri is a leading contender after playing a key role in Manchester City's historic fourth consecutive Premier League title and Spain's European Championship victory.



His teammate Erling Haaland is also in the running, while Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham are anticipated to be significant contenders following their success in La Liga and the Champions League.



European football journalist and broadcaster Mina Rzouki expressed her views: "Why should Rodri be the choice?



"While he has had an impressive season and has been crucial for Manchester City, he wasn't the standout for Spain.



"Vinicius Jr influenced every critical match in the Champions League, making him a strong candidate. He was pivotal in their success.