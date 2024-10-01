Why Atletico Madrid can’t expel ultra group Frente Atletico from stadium

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

The Madrid derby made headlines for negative reasons on Sunday night when the match was paused for 15 minutes due to objects being thrown onto the pitch towards Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois.



Atletico Madrid's manager, Diego Simeone, called for the exclusion of those fans from future matches and also suggested that Courtois should face consequences for provoking the home crowd.



One fan has been identified and banned for life by the club, while Marca reports that 17 different chants from the crowd have been submitted to the Anti-Violence Committee, with 15 originating from Atletico supporters.



These chants included derogatory remarks directed at Courtois and Real Madrid fans, who retaliated with their own insults.