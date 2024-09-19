Why Joshua can beat anybody in the world - Eubank Jr

Sports News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: BBC

Being a prominent figure like Anthony Joshua means there is no definitive end point.



Joshua is a trailblazer, achieving feats that others have not. He has set a precedent for fellow boxers.



Even if he were to lose to Daniel Dubois on Saturday, the interest in a potential fight with Tyson Fury would remain unchanged.



While a loss would certainly impact Joshua's standing and career, it is not insurmountable; he has recovered from setbacks in the past.