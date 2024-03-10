Why Kane's hat-trick for Bayern doesn't count despite scoring three goals against Mainz

Sports News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Harry Kane's three goals against Mainz in the Bundesliga are not considered a hat-trick due to an unusual rule.



The English striker has been in exceptional form for Bayern Munich, recently scoring two goals against Lazio to secure his team's spot in the Champions League quarter-finals.



According to SPORTbible, Kane continued his impressive goal-scoring streak by netting three times in Bayern's dominant 8-1 victory over Mainz.



He opened the scoring in the 13th minute and added two more goals, one just before half-time and another in the 70th minute.



However, it has been revealed that Kane's achievement does not meet the criteria for a hat-trick.



As reported by Goal, the new German rules state that a player must score all three goals in the same half without any other player scoring in between. Therefore, Kane's goal does not count as a hat-trick, and he is still in search of his first under the new guidelines.



Despite this, Kane's impressive performance on Saturday brings his total Bundesliga goals to 30 in just 25 games.