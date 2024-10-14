You are here: HomeSports2024 10 14Article 1993469

Sports News of Monday, 14 October 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Why Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was hanging out with Hollywood actress this weekend

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Carlo Ancelotti with Zoe Saldana Carlo Ancelotti with Zoe Saldana

Kylian Mbappe, the prominent player of Real Madrid, attracted attention last week for not fulfilling his national team obligations while enjoying a club night in Stockholm during his time off.

In contrast, manager Carlo Ancelotti had a weekend that garnered even more media interest, as he was seen socializing with Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana.

The star of Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy was photographed with the Italian coach over the weekend, with Ancelotti sharing the moment on his Instagram, captioning it, "Spending time with a good friend."

The two have maintained a long-standing friendship, having worked together on the film 'Star Trek Beyond,' as reported by Sport.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment