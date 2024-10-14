Why Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was hanging out with Hollywood actress this weekend

Sports News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Kylian Mbappe, the prominent player of Real Madrid, attracted attention last week for not fulfilling his national team obligations while enjoying a club night in Stockholm during his time off.



In contrast, manager Carlo Ancelotti had a weekend that garnered even more media interest, as he was seen socializing with Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana.



The star of Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy was photographed with the Italian coach over the weekend, with Ancelotti sharing the moment on his Instagram, captioning it, "Spending time with a good friend."



The two have maintained a long-standing friendship, having worked together on the film 'Star Trek Beyond,' as reported by Sport.