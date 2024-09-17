Will Glasgow be last leg or clever rebirth for Commonwealths?

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: BBC

During Glasgow's previous attempt to host the Commonwealth Games, the bid team enlisted the help of a famous figure.



In 2007, Sir Sean Connery, the former James Bond actor, used his charm to write personal letters to each delegate of the Commonwealth Games Federation, advocating for Glasgow over Abuja, Nigeria.



He was supported by Sir Steve Redgrave, a distinguished athlete known for being the first British competitor to secure five Olympic gold medals, in promoting Glasgow's proposal.