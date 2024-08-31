Will Sterling go from Chelsea exile to Arsenal 'masterstroke'?

Sports News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: BBC

Raheem Sterling commenced transfer deadline day in a state of uncertainty as a member of Chelsea's sidelined 'Bomb Squad,' but concluded it with renewed aspirations for significant achievements at Arsenal.



The unexpected loan acquisition of the former England international by Gunners manager Mikel Arteta emerged as one of the most notable transactions before the window's closure, marking a rapid and remarkable turnaround in Sterling's circumstances.



Prior to Arsenal's intervention, the 29-year-old faced the grim reality of potentially enduring months as a costly outcast at Stamford Bridge, relegated to training away from the first team and becoming the most prominent casualty of Chelsea's seemingly disordered transfer strategy under the ownership of Todd Boehly's Clearlake group.