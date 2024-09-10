Will 'genius' Newey turn Aston Martin into winners?

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: BBC

Adrian Newey is renowned as a brilliant designer in Formula 1, often referred to as having the Midas touch. At 65, his influence on an F1 team can transform it from merely good to exceptional.



This is precisely what Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll anticipates with a reported £30 million deal that has lured Newey to a team currently positioned fifth in the World Championship.



The question remains: will Newey be the key to turning Aston Martin into champions? Stroll is confident, and the atmosphere at the team's factory during Newey's announcement indicates that many share his optimism.