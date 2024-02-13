William Troost-Ekong attracts interest from Saudi Pro League clubs

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Super Eagle's William Troost-Ekong has become a subject of interest for Saudi Pro League clubs, as stated by transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano.



This is due to his exceptional performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where he was named the Best Player of the Tournament.



Troost-Ekong, who is the captain of the Nigerian national team, played a significant role in their success at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations despite their defeat in the final against Ivory Coast, he contributed immensely to the team's silver medal win.



The 30-year-old defender joined PAOK Thessaloniki last summer and has played in 22 games across all competitions this season.



His contributions have been crucial to the Greek side's success in the Super League Greece and UEFA Europa Conference League.