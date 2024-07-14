Wimbledon: Alcaraz outclasses Djokovic to retain title

Sports News of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his Wimbledon men's singles title by defeating Novak Djokovic in a one-sided final.



Djokovic struggled against the dominant Alcaraz, who clinched victory in straight sets.



Alcaraz now boasts an impressive record in major finals, having won four Grand Slam titles, including back-to-back Wimbledon victories. Djokovic, on the other hand, fell short of equaling Federer's eight Wimbledon titles or surpassing Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles.



Alcaraz joins an elite group of players who have retained their Wimbledon title in the Open era, with Djokovic being the last player to achieve this feat.