Winning Ghana Premier League golden boot my ultimate goal – Steven Mukwala

Steven Mukwala, the striker for Asante Kotoko, has expressed his desire to win the Golden Boot in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

However, he faces a challenging task as only five games are remaining in the current season.

Currently, Mukwala has scored eleven goals, just one behind the joint top scorers, Stephen Amankona and Hamza Issah.

In his pursuit of more goals, Mukwala aims to lead Asante Kotoko to a top-half finish by the end of the season.

He understands that as a striker, it is crucial to constantly improve and surpass previous achievements.

With five more games to go, Mukwala is motivated and believes that he can achieve his ultimate goal of winning the Golden Boot.

