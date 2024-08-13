You are here: HomeSports2024 08 13Article 1969676

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Winning Homowo Cup the beginning of positive things for Hearts of Oak – Coach Aboubakar Ouattara

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Aboubakar Ouattara Aboubakar Ouattara

Aboubakar Ouattara, the head coach of Hearts of Oak, has expressed optimism that the team's victory in the 2024 Homowo Cup will mark the onset of a new era of success for the club.

In recent seasons, the capital-based team has faced significant challenges in both the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.

However, on

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment