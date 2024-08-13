Winning Homowo Cup the beginning of positive things for Hearts of Oak – Coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Aboubakar Ouattara, the head coach of Hearts of Oak, has expressed optimism that the team's victory in the 2024 Homowo Cup will mark the onset of a new era of success for the club.



In recent seasons, the capital-based team has faced significant challenges in both the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.



Read full articleSunday, supporters were given a reason to celebrate as Hearts of Oak rallied from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Heart of Lions, ultimately triumphing in the penalty shootout to claim the Homowo Cup.



In his post-match remarks, Coach Ouattara stated, "Today's victory against Heart of Lions signifies the start of positive developments for the club."



He further added, "I take pride in this achievement, especially considering the struggles faced by our fans last season. I believe this trophy is merely the beginning for us in the league. We may witness a revitalized Hearts of Oak in the upcoming season."



To enhance their performance ahead of the next season, Hearts of Oak is actively pursuing the acquisition of top-tier players to bolster the team's roster.