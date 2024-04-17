Winning against Gold Stars was very crucial for us – Ibrahim Tanko

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ibrahim Tanko, the head coach of Accra Lions, expressed his satisfaction on Monday after leading his team to an impressive victory over Bibiani Gold Stars.



During a post-match interview, Coach Tanko emphasized the importance of securing the three points for his team.



"These points are crucial for us, especially considering our position in the table. The boys performed exceptionally well. We created numerous opportunities and winning 2-0 against Bibiani is a fantastic outcome for us," stated Coach Ibrahim Tanko.



During the interview, Coach Tanko openly acknowledged that his team is facing difficulties in scoring goals.



He mentioned that the team will dedicate themselves to improving their goal-scoring abilities through rigorous training sessions for upcoming matches.



"Scoring two goals against a formidable opponent like Bibiani Gold Stars is no easy feat. We will continue to work diligently to enhance our scoring capabilities," Coach Ibrahim Tanko said.