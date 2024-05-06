Winning makes our supporters happy – Ogum reveals

Sports News of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, has emphasized the immense joy that winning brings to the club's fans, technical staff, and players.



Previously, the team had experienced a seven-game winless streak, but in their last three matches, they have managed to secure two victories and a draw.



Following their 2-0 triumph over Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Ogum expressed his admiration for the significance of winning football matches to the supporters.



"Our loyal supporters always crave victory, and when we achieve it, they are delighted, and so are we," Ogum stated to StarTimes.



In the match, Steven Mukwala scored the opening goal for Asante Kotoko after 33 minutes, converting a penalty that has sparked some debate.



Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen then added a second goal for the home team just five minutes into the second half, with a scrappy finish. The game concluded with a 2-0 victory for Kotoko.



This win has propelled Asante Kotoko up the league table by two positions, now occupying the ninth spot with 40 points, having started the day in eleventh place.