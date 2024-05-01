You are here: HomeSports2024 05 01Article 1934966

Winning our last two matches has given us a lot of confidence – Fabin

The recent performances of Legon Cities FC have been a source of encouragement for head coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin.

The team managed to secure six points in their last two matches.

They defeated Berekum Chelsea 3-2 last Saturday and had previously achieved an impressive 2-0 victory over Hearts of Oak.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin expressed his team's newfound confidence in a post-match interview after the win against Berekum Chelsea.

He believes that these back-to-back wins will motivate the team to earn more points and avoid relegation.

Looking ahead, Legon Cities FC will be facing Asante Kotoko in Kumasi for their next match.

