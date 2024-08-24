Wirtz scores 101st-minute winner for Leverkusen

Sports News of Saturday, 24 August 2024

Source: BBC

In a thrilling conclusion, Florian Wirtz netted a decisive goal from a penalty rebound during the 11th minute of stoppage time, leading Bayer Leverkusen to a victorious start in their Bundesliga title defence against Borussia Monchengladbach.



Wirtz capitalized on his own missed penalty, which was awarded following a foul on Amine Adli within the penalty area and subsequently saved by Jonas Omlin.



This moment unfolded after Leverkusen, who remained unbeaten in their championship-winning season last year, had allowed a two-goal lead to diminish.