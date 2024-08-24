You are here: HomeSports2024 08 24Article 1973273

Source: BBC

Wirtz scores 101st-minute winner for Leverkusen

Leverkusen finished 17 points ahead of Stuttgart to win the Bundesliga last season

In a thrilling conclusion, Florian Wirtz netted a decisive goal from a penalty rebound during the 11th minute of stoppage time, leading Bayer Leverkusen to a victorious start in their Bundesliga title defence against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Wirtz capitalized on his own missed penalty, which was awarded following a foul on Amine Adli within the penalty area and subsequently saved by Jonas Omlin.

This moment unfolded after Leverkusen, who remained unbeaten in their championship-winning season last year, had allowed a two-goal lead to diminish.

