Wirtz scores twice as Leverkusen cruise at Feyenoord

Sports News of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: BBC

Florian Wirtz made a remarkable Champions League debut, netting two goals as Bayer Leverkusen secured a comfortable win against Feyenoord.



The German side opened the scoring in the fifth minute with Wirtz finding the bottom corner from 20 yards out.



Xabi Alonso's dynamic wing-backs played a key role in the second goal, with Jeremie Frimpong delivering a cross that Alex Grimaldo converted.



Frimpong later assisted Wirtz again, allowing the 21-year-old German international to volley in his second goal of the match.