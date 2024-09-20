You are here: HomeSports2024 09 20Article 1983647

Source: BBC

Wirtz scores twice as Leverkusen cruise at Feyenoord

Highlights: Feyenoord 0-4 Bayer Leverkusen Highlights: Feyenoord 0-4 Bayer Leverkusen

Florian Wirtz made a remarkable Champions League debut, netting two goals as Bayer Leverkusen secured a comfortable win against Feyenoord.

The German side opened the scoring in the fifth minute with Wirtz finding the bottom corner from 20 yards out.

Xabi Alonso's dynamic wing-backs played a key role in the second goal, with Jeremie Frimpong delivering a cross that Alex Grimaldo converted.

Frimpong later assisted Wirtz again, allowing the 21-year-old German international to volley in his second goal of the match.

