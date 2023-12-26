Within an hour, he sent 10 helicopters to Ada - Gyan recalls Mahama’s effort in search for Castro

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan has eulogized former president, John Dramani Mahama’s effort in the search for the late Ghanaian musician Castro who disappeared in 2014.



Nine years ago, Asamoah Gyan, Castro and other friends went to Ada to have fun but unfortunately, a tragic incident occurred.



Castro and his girlfriend, Jennifer Bandu mysteriously disappeared on the Ada River after they went jet-skiing.



As the news of Castro’s disappearance threw the nation into a frantic mood on July 6, 2014, Asamoah Gyan and his friends were pulling strings in an effort to rescue the late musician.



Recalling one of the efforts which fondly comes to mind, Asamoah Gyan stated that former president John Dramani Mahama sent helicopters to Ada to help in the search for Castro.



“One thing I remember during 2014 when my friend’s incident happened. I called him on the phone and he asked me what he could do to help and I told him anything he could do,” Asamoah Gyan shared in a video available to GhanaWeb Sports.



He added, “I remember within less than an hour there were like 10 helicopters at Ada.”



“He was the sitting president who normally talks to me on the phone when he was in power and I always appreciate what he did for me when he was in power," the former Black Stars striker said as monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.



Gyan made these statements when was eulogizing the former President at the Bukom Boxing Arena during a boxing event on December 23, 2023.



