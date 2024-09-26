You are here: HomeSports2024 09 26Article 1986077

Sports News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Wojciech Szczesny expected to undergo Barcelona medical today – wage cut expected

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Wojciech Szczesny Wojciech Szczesny

Barcelona's coach Hansi Flick stated on Wednesday night that with only Ander Astralaga (20) and Diego Kochen (18) as backup to Inaki Pena, the team needs to bring in a more seasoned goalkeeper to provide competition. Wojciech Szczesny appears to be the frontrunner for this role.

As reported by MD, Szczesny is set to have a medical examination with Barcelona on Thursday, following his decision to return to football just a month after his retirement.

Negotiations are currently taking place between Juventus and Barcelona to finalize his salary agreement.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment