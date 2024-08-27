Wolves' move for Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale off

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: BBC

Wolverhampton Wanderers' pursuit of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been terminated.



The transfer for the 26-year-old has been deemed financially unfeasible for the West Midlands club, according to information from BBC Sport.



Ramsdale is in search of regular first-team opportunities after being displaced by David Raya and may still depart from the Emirates Stadium prior to the transfer deadline on Friday. However, a transfer to Molineux appears unlikely to be revived.



Last week, Wolves submitted a loan proposal that included an option to purchase for approximately £20 million and continued discussions with Arsenal throughout the weekend.