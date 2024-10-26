You are here: HomeSports2024 10 26Article 1998878

Source: BBC

Wolves off bottom after late comeback draw at Brighton

This was only Wolves' second point of the season

Wolves mounted a remarkable comeback, overcoming a 2-0 deficit to secure a point and escape the bottom of the Premier League in an exciting match against Brighton.

The home team appeared to be on track for a comfortable victory and a spot in the top four, thanks to goals from the in-form Danny Welbeck and substitute Evan Ferguson.

This left Gary O'Neil's Wolves facing the prospect of a sixth consecutive league loss.

However, Rayan Ait-Nouri scored in the 88th minute to narrow the gap, and Matheus Cunha completed a standout performance with a deflected shot that found the net off the underside of the bar in the 93rd minute.

