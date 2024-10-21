Women footballers urge Fifa to end Saudi oil deal

Sports News of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: BBC

Over 100 professional female footballers have penned an open letter to Fifa, requesting the organization to terminate its sponsorship agreement with Saudi oil company Aramco, describing the partnership as a "punch in the stomach" for the sport.



Fifa had previously revealed a collaboration with the state-owned enterprise, which is set to last until 2027, granting Aramco sponsorship rights for the men's World Cup in 2026 and the Women's World Cup in 2027.



The athletes, representing 24 different nations, are urging Fifa to reassess the arrangement based on humanitarian and environmental concerns.