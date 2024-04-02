Women’s FA Cup: Epiphany Warriors secures 2-1 victory over Jonina Ladies to book semis slot

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Epiphany Warriors has secured a place in the semifinals of the 2023/24 Women’s FA Cup by defeating Premier League team Jonina Ladies 2-1 at Auntie Aku Astro Turf.



The team from Division One has made history by being the first to advance to this stage after defeating Anlo Ladies, Blessed Ladies, Sea Lions, and Jonina Ladies.



Despite a goalless first half, Epiphany Warriors managed to score through Sonia Opoku in the 61st minute. The match was extended to extra time after a penalty kick converted by Jonina Ladies' Eunice Kpeentey.



Leticia Adjei then secured the victory for Epiphany Warriors in extra time, bringing their total goals in the competition to 10 while conceding only 2.



This win marks their second victory over a Premier League team and their third win against Jonina Ladies.



Coach Tamimu Adams has an impressive record in the GARFA Division 1 league, with 9 wins, a draw, 62 goals scored, and only 4 goals conceded. Epiphany Warriors will now face Ghana Army Ladies in the semifinals, with the winners to be determined by an upcoming draw.