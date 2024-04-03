Women's FA Cup: Police Ladies secures 2-1 over Ampem Darkoa to book semis spot

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Police Ladies extended their impressive streak in the Women’s FA Cup by defeating Ampem Darkoa Ladies 2-1 in a thrilling quarter-final match on Sunday, March 31st.



Juanita Aguadze scored an early goal for Police Ladies in the eighth minute. Despite Ampem Darkoa Ladies equalizing through Latifa Abesik in the 52nd minute, Police Ladies regained the lead with a goal from substitute Sophia Mabena Agyaakwa in the 57th minute.



Although Ampem Darkoa Ladies had a chance to level the score with a penalty in the final moments, they missed, securing a well-deserved victory for Police Ladies.



Police Ladies will now face Supreme Ladies in the semi-finals, while Epiphany Warriors, the only Division One League team left in the competition, will take on Army Ladies after their victory over Jonina FC.