Sports News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: BBC

Noah Lyles secured his spot in the US Olympic team for Paris by winning the 100m at the trials in Eugene, Oregon.



He matched his personal best time of 9.83 seconds, with Kenny Bednarek finishing second in 9.87 and Fred Kerley third in 9.88.



Lyles expressed his satisfaction with the victory, highlighting his improvement since the last trials.