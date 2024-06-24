World 100m champion Lyles qualifies for Olympics

Sports News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: BBC

World champion Noah Lyles won the 100m at the US Olympic trials to qualify for this summer's Games in Paris.



Lyles, who missed out on the 100m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after finishing seventh at the trials, equalled his personal best of 9.83 seconds in Eugene, Oregon.



Kenny Bednarek, who was second in 9.87, and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Fred Kerley, who was third in 9.88, also qualified.



Lyles' 200m bronze in Tokyo remains his only Olympic medal.