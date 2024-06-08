World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Group I wide open as Madagascar ousts Comoros from top spot with 2-1 victory

Sports News of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Madagascar emerged as the winners in a closely contested match against Comoros in the latest round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



This victory has now made Group I wide open, with all teams having an equal chance after three rounds of matches.



The Barea secured a 2-1 win over their fellow islanders at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, propelling them to the top of the standings.



Madagascar took an early lead with a goal from Rayan Raveloson in the first minute, thanks to Loic Lappoussin.



Despite Comoros' efforts to equalize, it was Madagascar who extended their lead in the 66th minute, with Raveloson scoring his second goal of the match.