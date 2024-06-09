You are here: HomeSports2024 06 09Article 1948430
sports

Sports News of Sunday, 9 June 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

World Cup qualification is the ultimate goal – Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mohammed Kudus Mohammed Kudus

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus is determined to see the Black Stars secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by Mexico, USA, and Canada.

After a hard-fought win against Mali, Ghana's chances of qualifying have been revived. With all teams in their group having a fair chance, Ghana is currently tied on six points with Madagascar and Comoros.

Mali and the Central African Republic are closely behind with four points each, while Chad is at the bottom with no points.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment