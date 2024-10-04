World No 1 Swiatek splits with coach Wiktorowski

Sports News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: BBC

World number one Iga Swiatek is in search of a new coach after parting ways with Tomasz Wiktorowski, with whom she collaborated for three seasons.



Wiktorowski, aged 43, became part of Swiatek's coaching team in 2022, at a time when she had already achieved one Grand Slam victory.



Under his guidance, Swiatek secured four additional Grand Slam titles, including three consecutive victories at the French Open.



In April 2022, she made history as the first Polish player to attain the world number one ranking and has maintained her position at the top for a total of 123 weeks.