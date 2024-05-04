World Relays: Ghana faces USA and Italy in Heat 1

Sports News of Saturday, 4 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's men's 4x100m relay team, featuring star athletes like Joseph Paul Amoah and Benjamin Azamati, will face formidable opponents in Heat 1 of the Bahamas World Athletics Relays, including World Champions USA and Olympic Champions Italy.



Comprised of standout talents like Ibrahim Fuseini and Isaac Botsio, Ghana's team aims to challenge the dominance of USA, led by sprinter Noah Lyles, and Italy, anchored by Marcel Jacobs, in the quest for top honors.



Competing against host nation Bahamas, Liberia, Korea, and the Czech Republic, Ghana must secure a top-two finish to secure automatic qualification for the Paris Olympic Games, despite their 15th global ranking.



While Ghana set a national record of 38.07s two years ago, recent competitions have seen them face challenges in improving upon it, clocking 38.43s at the African Games 2023 and 39.59s at the Penn Relays in May 2024.