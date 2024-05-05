World Relays: Ghana fail to secure Olympic qualification on Day 1 after dropping baton

Sports News of Sunday, 5 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's men's 4x100 relay team faced a setback in their quest for Olympic qualification during the opening heat at the World Relays in the Bahamas, as a dropped baton dashed their hopes for an automatic spot in the Paris Olympic Games.



Initially positioned well to secure one of the two automatic qualifying spots, Ghana's chances were thwarted by an unfortunate mix-up during the second changeover between Isaac Botsio and Benjamin Azamati.



Despite world champions USA clinching victory in the heat and Italy securing the other automatic qualifying spot, Ghana's relay team could only manage an eighth-place finish with a time of 42.70 seconds.



Following the conclusion of Day 1, no African country secured Olympic qualification in the 4x100m relays for both men and women.



Ghana's relay team will have another opportunity to strive for Olympic qualification on Day 2 of the World Relays.



Watch the video below:



