World champion Ball punishes Rios in homecoming win

Sports News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: BBC

A battered Nick Ball successfully defended his WBA featherweight world title in his hometown, achieving a decisive 10th round stoppage against Ronny Rios at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.



The 27-year-old dominated the American contender, delivering strong combinations that resulted in Rios being knocked down in both the third and seventh rounds.



Despite blood streaming from his nose early in the bout, Ball unleashed a barrage of punches that ultimately forced Rios, 34, to tumble out of the ring, prompting his corner to throw in the towel.