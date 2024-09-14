World number one v world champions - a special rivalry

Sports News of Saturday, 14 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

The England women's team has remained unbeaten for over a year, boasting an impressive streak of 29 victories in the Six Nations. They have achieved three consecutive Grand Slams and secured six championships in a row.



Is there any team capable of challenging them?



Their remarkable achievements reflect a level of excellence, yet New Zealand has consistently proven to be their toughest opponent.



In five World Cup finals against the Red Roses, New Zealand has emerged victorious each time, a record that any team in world rugby would aspire to have.