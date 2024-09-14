You are here: HomeSports2024 09 14Article 1981166

Source: Football-espana

World number one v world champions - a special rivalry

The England women's team has remained unbeaten for over a year, boasting an impressive streak of 29 victories in the Six Nations. They have achieved three consecutive Grand Slams and secured six championships in a row.

Is there any team capable of challenging them?

Their remarkable achievements reflect a level of excellence, yet New Zealand has consistently proven to be their toughest opponent.

In five World Cup finals against the Red Roses, New Zealand has emerged victorious each time, a record that any team in world rugby would aspire to have.

