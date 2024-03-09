You are here: HomeSports2024 03 09Article 1921913

Xabi Alonso provides update on Boniface's injury recovery

Bayer Leverkusen's manager, Xabi Alonso, has provided an update on Victor Boniface's injury recovery.

The 22-year-old striker has been sidelined since early January due to an adductor injury sustained during Nigeria's Abu Dhabi camp. However, Alonso has confirmed that Boniface could make his return to the squad after the international break in March.

According to reports, Boniface may feature in Bayer Leverkusen's upcoming matches against Hoffenheim or Fortuna Dusseldorf.



Despite his absence, Boniface remains the team's top scorer this season with 24 goal contributions in 23 games.

