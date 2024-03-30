Xabi Alonso to stay at Bayer Leverkusen amid Liverpool and Bayern Munich interest

Sports News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bayer Leverkusen's head coach, Xabi Alonso, has provided insight into his reasoning for extending his contract with the German club, despite receiving tempting offers from Liverpool and Bayern Munich.



In a highly anticipated announcement on Friday, March 29, Alonso affirmed his dedication to Die Werkself for another season, dismissing any speculation linking him to other top-tier clubs.



Elaborating on his decision, the former Real Madrid midfielder emphasized the ongoing journey he shares with Leverkusen, highlighting the mutual growth between himself and the team.



Alonso has put an end to rumors regarding a potential departure from Bayer Leverkusen.



"It's a process. The process and the development of the team run parallel to my growth as a manager. This marks my first complete season as a manager, so I believe there is still much for me to prove," Alonso said.